Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $825.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $896.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

