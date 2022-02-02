Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 105,619 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,619 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of frontdoor worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in frontdoor by 452.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in frontdoor by 4,816.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in frontdoor by 3.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.