Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 113,590 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of The Ensign Group worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

