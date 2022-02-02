Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,037,492 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,037,492 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Genworth Financial worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 293.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

