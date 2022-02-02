Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 40,227 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Morningstar worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,890 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,008. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN stock opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

