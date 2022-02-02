Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,671 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.87% of Weis Markets worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

