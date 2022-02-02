Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 93,071 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $372,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

