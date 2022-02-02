Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $13.66 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

