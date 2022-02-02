Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $13.66 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
Textron Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
