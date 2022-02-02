Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,034 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.35% of Adecoagro worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

