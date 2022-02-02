Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3,473 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

