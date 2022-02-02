Aryacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $998,650.21 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $998,650.21 and approximately $20,612.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002255 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

