Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 256,231 shares.The stock last traded at $169.48 and had previously closed at $168.18.
Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
