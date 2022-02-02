Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 256,231 shares.The stock last traded at $169.48 and had previously closed at $168.18.

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,141,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

