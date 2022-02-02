ASGN (ASGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other ASGN news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

