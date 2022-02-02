ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading 0.2% Higher

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 3,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

