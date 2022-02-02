Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $17,681.82 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,789,429 coins and its circulating supply is 47,100,216 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

