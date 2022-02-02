Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.34. 12,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 539,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth $133,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

