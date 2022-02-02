Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $325.87 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.71, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 133.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

