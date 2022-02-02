Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.85 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $21,963.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.