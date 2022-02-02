AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,894 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 104.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 169,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

