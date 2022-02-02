AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

AudioCodes has raised its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $920.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

