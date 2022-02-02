AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

AudioCodes stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

