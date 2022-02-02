AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
AudioCodes stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
