AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

AusNet Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAUNF)

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

