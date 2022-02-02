AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). Approximately 58,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 281,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.27 ($0.21).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.