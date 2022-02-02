Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.