Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 602.42 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 608.60 ($8.18). Approximately 1,855,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,820,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.80 ($8.21).

AVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.60) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.14) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.15.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

