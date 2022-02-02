Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Shares of AVY opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

