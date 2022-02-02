Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY22 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

AVY stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.63. 10,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.