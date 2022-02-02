Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will report sales of $73.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $291.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $328.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

