AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 728,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,203. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.