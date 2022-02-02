Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

AXTA stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

