Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $267,090.14 and $24,935.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

