Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €75.00 ($84.27) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.69 ($76.06).

1COV traded up €0.62 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €53.48 ($60.09). 657,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 1-year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

