Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.63 ($16.44).

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.53 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.26 ($19.39). 871,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a one year high of €18.97 ($21.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

