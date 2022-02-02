Baader Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.94 ($33.64). 20,972 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The business has a 50 day moving average of €30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

