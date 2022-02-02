Baader Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.94 ($33.64). 20,972 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The business has a 50 day moving average of €30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.06.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

