BabySwap Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and $1.16 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,901,720 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

