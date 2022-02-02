Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.07 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $132.07 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $10.57 or 0.00028212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00118593 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,494,180 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

