Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 134,976 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,976 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

