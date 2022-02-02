Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 213,001 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 213,001 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.45% of Sientra worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

