Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 2,930 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.67% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

