Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 929,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

