Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $560.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.09.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.