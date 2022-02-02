Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 1,245.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,106 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

