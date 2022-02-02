Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

ACN stock opened at $353.42 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

