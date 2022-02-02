Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit stock opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

