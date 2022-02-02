Bamco Inc. NY Buys 1,599 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 144.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 207.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $825.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $884.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

