Bamco Inc. NY Buys 270,800 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194 in the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

