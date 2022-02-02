Bamco Inc. NY Buys 5,570 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

