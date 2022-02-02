Bamco Inc. NY Buys Shares of 500,000 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,697,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of DH stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

