Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of monday.com worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

monday.com stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

