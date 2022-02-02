Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,614 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 903,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

